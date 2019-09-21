Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Boxwood Merger Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Boxwood Merger Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.