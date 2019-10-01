Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 34.75M 0.11 93.86 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 11.12M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 322,057,460.61% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 101,459,854.01% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 52.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.