Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Seaboard Corporation 4,135 0.75 N/A 18.91 215.80

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Seaboard Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Pure Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19% of Seaboard Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Seaboard Corporation has 78.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seaboard Corporation.

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats Pure Acquisition Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.