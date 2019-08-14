Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates companies, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pure Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.