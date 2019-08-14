Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates companies, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pure Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
