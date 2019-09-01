Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.54% and 1.85% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
