Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allegro Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.54% and 35.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pure Acquisition Corp.