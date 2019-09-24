Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) Touches $10.27 High on Sep, 24; Shorts at Analog Devices (ADI) Raised By 21.33%

The stock of Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $10.78 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.27 share price. This indicates more upside for the $531.47M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.57 million more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1.67M shares traded or 894.06% up from the average. Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) had an increase of 21.33% in short interest. ADI’s SI was 5.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.33% from 4.89M shares previously. With 2.75M avg volume, 2 days are for Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)’s short sellers to cover ADI’s short positions. The SI to Analog Devices Inc’s float is 1.62%. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 933,862 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream gas and oil industry in North America. The company has market cap of $531.47 million.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $41.10 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 28.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -0.84% below currents $111.27 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22.