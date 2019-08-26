Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) Reaches $10.22 52-Week High; Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Shorts Raised By 253.57%

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) had an increase of 253.57% in short interest. KEQU’s SI was 9,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 253.57% from 2,800 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s short sellers to cover KEQU’s short positions. The SI to Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 444 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) has declined 43.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU); 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

The stock of Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.63 target or 4.00% above today’s $10.22 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $528.89 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $10.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.16 million more. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 1,100 shares traded. Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $41.80 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

More notable recent Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Kewaunee Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:KEQU) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Kewaunee Scientific to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Release Date – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Kewaunee Scientific Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 6.49% less from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Wellington Mgmt Llp reported 0% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 216,802 shares. Hillsdale Invest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) for 34,446 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,730 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated reported 18,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) for 8,215 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.16% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Perritt Capital Management reported 35,591 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,967 activity. $4,967 worth of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) was bought by Noble Ryan S. on Friday, March 15.

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream gas and oil industry in North America. The company has market cap of $528.89 million.