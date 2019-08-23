Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.