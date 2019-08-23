Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
