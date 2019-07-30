Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. has 56.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|121.57
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.44
The peers have a potential upside of -47.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.7%
|1.41%
|3.59%
|0%
|2.54%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pure Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.
