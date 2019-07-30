Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. has 56.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 121.57 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat Pure Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.