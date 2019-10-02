Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|34.75M
|0.10
|104.85
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|339,687,194.53%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
