Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 34.75M 0.10 104.85 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 339,687,194.53% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.