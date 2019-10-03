Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) Comparing side by side

Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 34.75M 0.10 104.85 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 22.36M 0.03 315.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pure Acquisition Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 339,687,194.53% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 212,345,679.01% 0.9% 0.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.54% and 44.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.