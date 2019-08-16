Pura Vida Investments Upped Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Stake; Enersys (ENS) Sentiment Is 1.31

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) stake by 36001.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 99,723 shares as Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)’s stock declined 37.50%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 100,000 shares with $1.22M value, up from 277 last quarter. Intra Cellular Therapies Inc now has $504.84 million valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 297,723 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

Enersys (ENS) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 130 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 99 decreased and sold their stakes in Enersys. The funds in our database now own: 40.28 million shares, down from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enersys in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 78 Increased: 89 New Position: 41.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 56,914 shares to 40,000 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Guardant Health Inc (Put) stake by 109,225 shares and now owns 1,138 shares. Wright Med Group N V was reduced too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. $1.26M worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was bought by Alafi Christopher D on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $28 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 148.63% above currents $9.15 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.05% of its portfolio in EnerSys for 358,900 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 60,000 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 147,225 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.26% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,742 shares.

The stock increased 2.53% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 97,801 shares traded. EnerSys (ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.