Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Its Holding in Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) as Valuation Rose; Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $562,991 as Share Price Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 72,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 12,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.45 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael also sold $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares.

