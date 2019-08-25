Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Holding by $3.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 258,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 678,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 439,315 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 99,723 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). 180,856 were accumulated by Levin Strategies L P. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Pdt Partners Llc has 74,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 9,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 11,733 shares. Castleark Llc holds 243,382 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co reported 143,278 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 282,195 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 141,037 shares stake. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 13,352 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 27,363 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $13.80 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D, worth $6,653 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 5,620 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.53M shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 498 shares. Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd accumulated 60,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 216,056 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Caprock Gp holds 3,947 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 0.04% or 2,475 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 7,600 shares. Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seabridge Advisors Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 200 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 4,811 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.47% or 29,500 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.