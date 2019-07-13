Pura Vida Investments Trimmed Adma Biologics (Put) (ADMA) Position By $2.14 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding By $882,710

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (ADMA) stake by 87.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 32,392 shares as Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (ADMA)’s stock rose 23.61%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 4,778 shares with $318,000 value, down from 37,170 last quarter. Adma Biologics Inc (Put) now has $241.42M valuation. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 609,945 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp acquired 4,285 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 48,279 shares with $9.95 million value, up from 43,994 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd now has $33.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 400 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc holds 1.56% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 575,000 shares. 60,631 were reported by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. State Street reported 316,153 shares. Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated holds 12,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 322,183 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 30,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Broadfin Capital Limited Co holds 1.48 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 2,600 shares. Blackrock holds 978,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co reported 2,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp holds 0% or 18,036 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADMA up 3% premarket on FDA OK of license transfers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADMA Biologics: Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc For: Jul 12 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Allergan Plc stake by 22,125 shares to 42,125 valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 24,717 shares and now owns 32,500 shares. Viewray Inc was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust. The insider Mond James bought $18,000. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. 4.00 million shares were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, worth $16.00M on Tuesday, May 21. LENZ BRIAN also bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares.