Pura Vida Investments Stake in Icu Med (ICUI) Has Raised by $2.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Ellington Management Group Holding in Ensco Plc (Put) (ESV) Has Decreased by $2.68 Million as Share Price Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (Put) (ESV) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 892,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 907,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 270,773 shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,982 shares to 36,382 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 171,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (NASDAQ:STAA) by 197,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).