Pura Vida Investments Raised Incyte (INCY) Stake by $2.25 Million; Stock Price Rose; Sherwin Williams (SHW) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $430,000

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 455,761 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1248.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 26,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,318 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 853,755 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Plasma from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 22/03/2018 – LISTEN: An eyewitness gene therapy story, breaking down Incyte’s future, and was Gottlieb wrong to try?; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 02/05/2018 – Incyte at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,348 were reported by Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. S R Schill invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jlb Assoc, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,507 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 44,958 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 5,588 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 722,701 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Lc reported 1,800 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.04% or 8,700 shares. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,570 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1,422 shares. Pitcairn has 8,558 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 3,511 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

