Pura Vida Investments Lowered Position in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by $127.31 Million; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 983,969 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 562 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 18.73% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 1.36 million shares traded or 175.63% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 86,980 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 209,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Republic Investment reported 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 343,966 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 508,903 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,351 shares. Hayek Kallen invested 0.53% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% or 960,912 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 96,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust holds 0.01% or 2,921 shares. 5,802 were accumulated by Natixis.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 357,750 shares to 358,500 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 648,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,977 shares. Baillie Gifford Communication has invested 0.07% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 309,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 455,189 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 37,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 173,502 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 42,571 shares. 7,700 were accumulated by Quantbot L P. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 81,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 72,081 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 445,561 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).