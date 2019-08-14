Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 64,787 shares with $7.72M value, down from 72,500 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.91B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 443,470 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 421,858 shares to 457,141 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 73,619 shares. Inspire Med Sys Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Northland Capital maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $125 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $18600 target. UBS maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,082 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Investors owns 0.09% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3.19M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 6.78 million shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma has 277,261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Mackenzie Corporation reported 1.08 million shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 37,155 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 11.83M shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 18,679 shares. 10,606 are owned by Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). D E Shaw Inc invested in 537,758 shares.