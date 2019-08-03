Pura Vida Investments Lowered Holding in Sientra (Put) (SIEN) as Share Price Declined; Rk Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Natl Beverage (FIZZ) by $4.60 Million as Stock Value Declined

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 7.53% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 1.38M shares traded or 193.35% up from the average. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 711,410 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.69 earnings per share, up 5.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sientra responds to FDA warning letter; shares down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Sientra (SIEN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Sientra, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26,218 shares to 28,318 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 77,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. The insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002. Little Paul Sean bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 138,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 42,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 5,184 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 25,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 26,000 shares. Legal And General Group Plc reported 4,601 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,019 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 23,164 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,263 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 31,100 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 36,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 6,821 shares. Stifel holds 8,469 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 14,673 shares stake. 30 were accumulated by Denali Advisors Lc. 37,100 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Anchor Capital Limited Company accumulated 4,915 shares. Dupont Corporation reported 10,003 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.04% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 23,810 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Cambridge Investment Research reported 3,798 shares. Prtn Llc has 0.02% invested in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.05% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: National Beverage Loses Its Fizz – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For National Beverage (FIZZ) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About National Beverage Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $359,700 activity.