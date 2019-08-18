Pura Vida Investments Lifted Its Stake in Incyte (INCY) by $2.25 Million; Westchester Capital Management Upped Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $8.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1248.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 26,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,318 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 1.03M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 3.74 million shares traded or 43.22% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 6th Update; 19/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Bonuses (Correct); 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 04/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $86; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Weiss Multi invested 0.14% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.5% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 107,320 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt has 12,609 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 3.6% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.12% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 1.07M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 21,004 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 12,532 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Mackay Shields holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 89,724 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 23,617 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.05% or 6,300 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares to 1,138 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (NASDAQ:STAA) by 197,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares to 162,453 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

