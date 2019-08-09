Pura Vida Investments Lifted Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake By $486,000; Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 70,000 shares with $5.69M value, up from 64,000 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 7 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 15 report. See Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy Old Target: $260.0000 New Target: $265.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $239.0000 255.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $207 New Target: $232 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $194 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $225 Initiates Coverage On

15/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $198 New Target: $207 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Veritable Lp has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 310,997 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Everence Management Inc reported 6,002 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,550 shares. 5,200 are held by White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability reported 13,285 shares stake. Allen Invest Management reported 2,990 shares. Investment House Limited Liability has 37,812 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.05% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs holds 0.05% or 3,128 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 150 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT) stake by 189,335 shares to 1,000 valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wright Med Group N V stake by 71,200 shares and now owns 140,000 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was reduced too.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.90 billion. The firm mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It has a 31.17 P/E ratio. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 51,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,098 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 12,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,491 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 6,519 shares. Bright Rock Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 35,000 shares. 129,365 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 7 shares. Tdam Usa reported 0.55% stake. 57,421 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,913 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management reported 13,733 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Company reported 20,565 shares stake.