Pura Vida Investments Lifted Arqule (ARQL) Position; United Health Group (UNH) Valuation Declined While Btr Capital Management Lifted Stake by $7.36 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 1079.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 29,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 2,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 684721.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 383,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 383,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 3.14M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 210,075 shares to 1,125 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,787 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule Wins At EHA, More Upside Ahead In Second Half Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MCRB,ARQL,NAVB – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule News: ARQL Stock Skyrockets on Blood Cancer Study Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock. 15,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.91M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Biotech Stock Booming on Pfizer’s Blunder – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Twst.com published: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.