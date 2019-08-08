Pura Vida Investments Increases Stake in Icu Med (ICUI); Delphi Management Stake In Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Was Raised

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 33.62% or $82.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.08. About 1.38M shares traded or 748.95% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 9.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0.01% or 24,765 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 5,900 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Meeder Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 308 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C has 0.2% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 174,410 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Company accumulated 6,462 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 63,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,508 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 1,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,800 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 1,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.07% or 35,754 shares. Barton Mngmt invested 0.12% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICU Medical: Underfollowed Health Care Supplier – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate VONV To Hit $124 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 71,200 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps Ew Co (NYSE:SSP) by 76,009 shares to 60,039 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,385 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 76,976 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 237,839 shares. Bonness Ent has invested 2.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Wendell David has 0.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69,461 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 288,600 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,337 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 86,013 shares. Stearns Financial Grp accumulated 50,367 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa owns 17,677 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.12 million shares or 5.2% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 830,396 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zoom Video Communications a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.