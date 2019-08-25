Pura Vida Investments Increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position by $3.28 Million as Share Price Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 224,174 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).