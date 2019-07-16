Pura Vida Investments Increased By $1.53 Million Its Arqule (ARQL) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Simmons First National (SFNC)

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Arqule Inc (ARQL) stake by 684721.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 383,444 shares as Arqule Inc (ARQL)’s stock rose 89.76%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 383,500 shares with $1.84M value, up from 56 last quarter. Arqule Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 760,109 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by DA Davidson. See Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Initiate

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 77,017 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,450 activity. MAKRIS GEORGE JR also bought $121,950 worth of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.04% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) or 324,567 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 13,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 157,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten Gru Incorporated owns 43,314 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). 19,322 are held by Aperio Lc. Foundation Mgmt Inc has 11,014 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 564,765 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 39,889 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Zebra Cap Ltd reported 0.12% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Simmons Bank Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Arkansas – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of KBE – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule Hits 12-Year High Following Favorable Midstage Study Results – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital.

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased Staar Surgical Co (Call) (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 197,694 shares to 562 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 56,914 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Wright Med Group N V (Call) was reduced too.