Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Position in Icu Med (ICUI) by $2.03 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $818,636

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 178,584 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 249,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.38M, down from 253,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65 million for 15.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

