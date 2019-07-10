Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $486,000 as Shares Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.26 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 2.60M shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 598,063 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2,599 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Coastline Co owns 0.46% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 38,114 shares. Moreover, Curbstone Finance Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.29% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). M&R Inc reported 13,830 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 895,659 shares. 980 were accumulated by Moody Fincl Bank Division. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.19% or 12,559 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 4,802 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 570 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 8,582 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 20.57M shares. Connors Investor, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,092 shares. Brookmont Cap holds 0.2% or 4,048 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 71,200 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Highlights Renal Care Data about Patients’ Health-Related, Quality of Life Outcomes at the 56th ERA-EDTA Congress – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Highlights Progress Toward Its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Goals and Efforts to Make a Meaningful Difference Around the World – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co accumulated 726 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 8,080 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.47% or 1.90 million shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 734,099 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,857 shares. Texas Yale holds 52,202 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 3.09 million shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 24,810 shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 698,339 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Com invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.6% or 2,434 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 21,855 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,575 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Record Underwhelming May Month – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.