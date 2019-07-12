Pura Vida Investments Has Lowered Its Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Stake by $559,104; Investure Has Lowered Jd Com (JD) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 8.49M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 654,239 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares to 42,125 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Analysts await Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.71 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.73 per share. After $-0.91 actual EPS reported by Sientra, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.98% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was bought by Sullivan Keith J. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 19,400 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 421 shares. 294,286 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 22,216 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 280,175 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 280,290 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 22,542 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 1.59M shares. Birchview LP holds 0.21% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 18,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 211,590 shares.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 155.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.