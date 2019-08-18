Pura Vida Investments Has Lifted Stake in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) as Share Price Declined; Slate Path Capital LP Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) Raised by $2.57 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 36001.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 99,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 580,768 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.65M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 1.07M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 18/05/2018 – Drug Prices Drive Many Americans to Black Market for Medicines; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines; 03/04/2018 – Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company Announces Altemia™ Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD); 25/04/2018 – Acticor Biotech Announces That the European Medicines Agency Clears the Route for a Phase II of Its ACT017 Product in Stroke; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Co Says It Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (NASDAQ:STAA) by 197,694 shares to 562 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,787 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XENT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.