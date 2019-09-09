Pura Vida Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) as Market Valuation Declined; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Holding Held by Confluence Investment Management Llc

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 28,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 284,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 256,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.98 million market cap company. It closed at $19.74 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 36001.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 99,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 445,393 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 267,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 712,658 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 457,328 shares. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset reported 949,833 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 101,665 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 217,576 shares. Geode Management Ltd stated it has 612,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,000 were reported by Pura Vida Invests Ltd Co. General American invested in 0.36% or 299,942 shares. 3.85M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 28,892 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 40,330 shares. First Mercantile reported 11,522 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.32 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares to 150 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,204 shares, and cut its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 637 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 108,100 are owned by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 27,890 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc stated it has 27,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 15,392 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 374,845 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 62,279 shares. The Illinois-based Trigran Inc has invested 12.27% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 20,589 shares. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,844 shares to 920,868 shares, valued at $95.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 by 180,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,969 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares National Amt (MUB).