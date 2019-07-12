Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Stake in Fluidigm Del (FLDM) by $3.36 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Holding

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 258,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 678,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 96,602 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 118.44% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 03/05/2018 – FLUIDIGM CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 337,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 714,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.50 million, up from 377,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Intll has 2.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.08M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 48,156 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. City reported 2.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 150,715 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 39,020 shares. New Jersey-based Condor has invested 0.66% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lmr Llp has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 11,150 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regent Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 39,663 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP reported 5,553 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va owns 960,077 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Reik Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boston Rech & holds 1.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 88,589 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,382 shares to 74,734 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 266,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,897 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 96,586 shares to 294,842 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity.

