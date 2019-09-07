Pura Vida Investments Cut Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $917,847; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Cut by $11.76 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 1.07M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 90.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 47,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 53,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.32 million for 211.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 77,556 shares to 700,478 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 212,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.03% or 21,338 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 72,940 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 5,783 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania accumulated 90,578 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 3,350 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 100,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% stake. 300 were reported by Private Ocean Lc. 31,055 were reported by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 8.63 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory reported 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Navellier Assocs Inc stated it has 19,242 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 35,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Security National Trust reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Invest Of America has 1.95% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.64% or 43,131 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 11,988 shares. Fiera invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Old Bancorp In owns 2,070 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,661 shares. 8 are held by Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department. Family Corporation stated it has 10,365 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Agf Invests has 258,769 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).