Pura Vida Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Sientra (SIEN); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 3362.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 184,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,429 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 291,312 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $227.21. About 424,134 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 77,432 shares. Bamco invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 1.13M shares. American Gru accumulated 15,017 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 285,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 611,099 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 280,290 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Us Commercial Bank De owns 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 143,683 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 700 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Co has 11,105 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Endurant Capital L P, California-based fund reported 88,373 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 45,358 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares. The insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 32,392 shares to 4,778 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,138 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Llc holds 0.04% or 2,853 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,925 shares. Yorktown And Co has 1,600 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,261 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,213 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 1,080 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barometer Mngmt stated it has 0.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Middleton & Ma accumulated 8,230 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 922 were reported by Hrt Lc. Cohen & Steers accumulated 13,979 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 103,201 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,495 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. Shares for $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.