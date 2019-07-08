Pura Vida Investments Boosted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; New Generation Advisors Increases Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 90585.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 56,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,225 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 320,709 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 3.25M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ensco plc Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pending Combination with Rowan Companies plc – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Micron Technology Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; OncoCyte Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EnscoRowan Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Notes – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Rowan (ESV) Awarded $180 Million by Arbitration Tribunal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

