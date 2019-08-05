Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Amerco (UHAL) as Stock Value Rose; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) as Shares Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 14,300 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $360.25. About 2,416 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,730 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.61M for 11.06 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 67,401 shares to 964,970 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 45,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.