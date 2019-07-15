Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake; Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) Market Valuation Rose While Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Its Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,680 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 489,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 520,015 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (TMO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, up from 36,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $288.57. About 933,143 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares to 202,752 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,959 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 246,170 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.05% or 45,532 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 149,688 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company holds 0% or 128,377 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Quantitative Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,600 shares. 68,268 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 297,463 shares. 102,673 were reported by Delphi Mngmt Ma. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 117,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.56% or 43,075 shares. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has 0.15% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares to 170,476 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).