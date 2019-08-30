Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lifted Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $3.48 Million; Stock Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position in Century Casinos (CNTY) by $3.94 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 204,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 657,848 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 453,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 161,271 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 437,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The hedge fund held 108,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, down from 546,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 190,082 shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares to 18,950 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 48,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,653 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest accumulated 0% or 55,146 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 118,241 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 13,675 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 6,680 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 1,662 shares stake. 638,239 are held by Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 575,295 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 46,948 shares. Rice Hall James And Limited Company accumulated 1.13M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Bridgeway Management Inc holds 0.03% or 272,600 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Communication reported 108,158 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 0% or 26,280 shares.