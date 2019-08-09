Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding; Star Gas Partners LP Has 1.05 Sentiment

Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 23 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 22 cut down and sold their positions in Star Gas Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 16.93 million shares, down from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Star Gas Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 12.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS)’s stock rose 19.06%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 202,752 shares with $12.89 million value, down from 209,753 last quarter. Addus Homecare Corp now has $1.18B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 73,064 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

Star Gas Partners, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services well-known provider to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $484.28 million. The firm also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 71,000 clients on a delivery only basis. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. In addition, it installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 20.61% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. for 3.47 million shares. Lubar & Co. Inc owns 1.25 million shares or 10.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moab Capital Partners Llc has 4.68% invested in the company for 2.05 million shares. The New York-based Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has invested 1.08% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 178,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus Homecare Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the shares of ADUS in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ stake by 50,651 shares to 1.02M valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped B Riley Finl Inc stake by 123,180 shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Rivernorth Doubleline Strate was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60 million.

