Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding By $1.34 Million; Shorts at ALUMINUM CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (ALMMF) Lowered By 5.16%

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 50.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 51,494 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 153,295 shares with $4.04M value, up from 101,801 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.03M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

ALUMINUM CORP CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (OTCMKTS:ALMMF) had a decrease of 5.16% in short interest. ALMMF’s SI was 23.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.16% from 25.28 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 239751 days are for ALUMINUM CORP CHINA LTD ALUMINUM COR (OTCMKTS:ALMMF)’s short sellers to cover ALMMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.364 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy divisions. It has a 28 P/E ratio. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina chemical products, and gallium.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Csw Industrials Inc stake by 61,382 shares to 91,942 valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) stake by 17,668 shares and now owns 185,084 shares. Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) was reduced too.