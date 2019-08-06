Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Its Seaspan (SSW) Position by $539,208; Shares Rose; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Boosted Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 85,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 35.11 million shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 677,849 shares traded or 15.22% up from the average. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q REV. $224.8M, EST. $224.0M; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Net $67.7M; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Money Mgmt has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,586 shares. Shapiro Capital Management has 3.31M shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 0.12% or 28,062 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Commerce holds 170,121 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M Kraus And Communications accumulated 0.21% or 11,536 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,538 shares. Garland Cap Mngmt holds 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 119,316 shares. Boltwood Mngmt reported 12,251 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru accumulated 352,130 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 89,757 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.21% or 15,709 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares to 202,752 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

