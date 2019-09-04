Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position by $787,430; Shares Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 280,492 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $160.18. About 2.50 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 730,127 shares. Intact Inc stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Yhb Advisors reported 44,445 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 151,341 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moneta Gru Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,620 shares. 106,133 were reported by Piedmont Inv. Df Dent And Com Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,090 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 55,295 shares. 1.08M were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Shine Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 2,133 shares. Old Dominion stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 750,716 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 3,734 were reported by Burt Wealth. Northern Corp reported 8.23M shares stake. reported 1.01% stake.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 23,011 shares to 1,805 shares, valued at $152,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,004 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.