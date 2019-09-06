Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Stake; Rite Aid (RAD) Shorts Raised By 23.87%

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 8,201 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL)’s stock rose 4.03%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 598,340 shares with $23.19M value, up from 590,139 last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc now has $750.82M valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 6,160 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) had an increase of 23.87% in short interest. RAD’s SI was 15.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.87% from 12.85 million shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 7 days are for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s short sellers to cover RAD’s short positions. The SI to Rite Aid Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 168,848 shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 82.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 27/04/2018 – FRED’S – AFTER CO WAS UNABLE TO BUY SOME ASSETS FROM RITE AID & FOLLOWING END OF FISCAL 2017 FISCAL, “TIMING WAS RIGHT” FOR BLOOM TO STEP DOWN; 18/05/2018 – Cathryn Tames Receives the Rite Aid Foundation’s KIDCHAMPSM Award; 26/03/2018 – lmpax settles retailers’ antitrust cases over generic drug’s delay; 19/04/2018 – Rite Aid: Naloxone Available at Rite Aid Pharmacies in 19 States; 29/03/2018 – Rite Aid Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For Merger With Albertsons Companies; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three Classes of JPMCC 2003-CIBC6; 19/04/2018 – RITE AID OFFERS BUY SOME OF OUTSTANDING SERIES OF NOTES; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid Sees FY19 Loss $40M-Loss $95M; 29/03/2018 – Rite Aid: HSR Waiting Period Expired at 11:59 P.M. ET on March 28; 09/05/2018 – ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC – PROCEEDS OF FINANCING WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO PARTIALLY REFINANCE CERTAIN OF RITE AID’S EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Standard Lithium Announces Successful Delivery and Begins Installation of Phases 1 & 2 of Its Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant to the Arkansas Project Site – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brazil’s new soybean crop seen reaching record above 121 mln tonnes – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Gold Discovery 15km West of Vertigo; Ongoing Regional Exploration Program Identifies Multiple Additional High-Priority Targets – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China Industrial Securities Intl hires for US$ bonds – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd owns 203 shares. 49,645 are held by Morgan Stanley. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Renaissance Tech Limited Company has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 854 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 1,181 shares. 15,754 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 57,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 792 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 31,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 43,601 shares. Bogle Invest LP De holds 0.05% or 16,565 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold Rite Aid Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 504.20 million shares or 5.23% more from 479.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company owns 232,940 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Cumberland Advsrs accumulated 0.2% or 923,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Fmr Lc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Lc reported 12.24 million shares. Highfields Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,449 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 0.01% or 86,955 shares.