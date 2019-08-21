Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Capital Southwest (CSWC) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Synaptics (SYNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $31.48 million value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Capital Southwest Corp now has $395.71 million valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 66,790 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%

Among 7 analysts covering Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Synaptics Inc has $60 highest and $2500 lowest target. $37’s average target is 6.08% above currents $34.88 stock price. Synaptics Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Needham. BMO Capital Markets maintained Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Dougherty on Friday, August 9. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. Needham maintained the shares of SYNA in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. See Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $42 New Target: $35 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) stake by 345,807 shares to 1.55M valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Pfd & Income Term Fd (JPI) stake by 21,749 shares and now owns 349,794 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.50 Per Share for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Supports DFW Capital Partners’ Acquisition of Vertex Business Services – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 138,176 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

