Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Astronova (ALOT) by $1.07 Million; Professional Advisory Services Has Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.99 Million; Valuation Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc analyzed 42,800 shares as the company's stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 371,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, down from 414,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $109.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 40,384 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 19,330 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 173,508 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92 million, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,429 shares to 144,820 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Jm Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,213 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 40,953 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors reported 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 112,592 shares. Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel has 1.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,594 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Management Ltd accumulated 622 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,262 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 14,474 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 375,117 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 126,688 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc reported 14,406 shares stake. Annex Advisory Ltd has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regal Investment Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,033 shares. Vigilant Ltd reported 638 shares stake.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 63,000 shares to 161,000 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 179,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,197 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 31,207 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). State Street holds 82,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 6,278 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns owns 39,300 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 42,426 shares. Amer Int Grp invested in 0% or 4,348 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.75% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grace White Inc New York has invested 0.53% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 1,916 shares.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.18 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.