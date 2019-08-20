Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Stake by $787,430; Prince Street Capital Management Cut Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $2.56 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 185,676 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 631,047 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 203,184 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 102,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC).

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors – Business Wire” on April 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five 10% Yields Under $10 – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) CEO James Keenan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Kelso Capital: From Hero To Zero In No Time Flat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2016.