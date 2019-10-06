Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Its Astronova (ALOT) Stake; Payden & Rygel Has Cut By $354,760 Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Astronova Inc (ALOT) stake by 10.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 42,800 shares as Astronova Inc (ALOT)’s stock declined 4.35%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 371,920 shares with $9.61M value, down from 414,720 last quarter. Astronova Inc now has $112.74 million valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 34,603 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 08/03/2018 – ASTRONOVA:FLYDUBAI PACT FOR TOUGHWRITER 5 FLIGHT DECK PRINTER; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations

Payden & Rygel decreased Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel analyzed 12,670 shares as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)'s stock rose 3.47%. The Payden & Rygel holds 1.28M shares with $36.86 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners now has $61.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.20 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do AstroNova's (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why You Might Be Interested In AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.24 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold ALOT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 5.28% more from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Quantum Capital holds 59,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 18 shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 98,950 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 314 shares. 6,289 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 580,208 shares. Punch Assoc Mgmt accumulated 0.8% or 371,920 shares. Girard Prtn reported 0.05% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 19,382 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 25,170 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 30,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 42,426 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Barings Bdc Inc stake by 117,116 shares to 1.86M valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) stake by 64,200 shares and now owns 595,400 shares. Dhi Group Inc was raised too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,044 activity. Shares for $33,070 were bought by WARZALA RICHARD S.

Payden & Rygel increased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) stake by 5,265 shares to 12,330 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) stake by 65,400 shares and now owns 389,200 shares. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. 5,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "1 More Reason to Love Enterprise Products Partners – Motley Fool" on October 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool" published on October 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool" on September 21, 2019.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.