Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Astronova (ALOT) by $575,200 as Stock Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Raised Stake

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 150.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 7,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.06B market cap company. The stock increased 7.09% or $11.31 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 17.71M shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Astronova Inc (ALOT) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 28,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 414,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 385,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Astronova Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 23,492 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Management Buys 1.4% of AstroNova; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA 4Q REV. 1.39B RINGGIT; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 06/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 19/04/2018 – DJ AstroNova Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALOT); 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 08/03/2018 flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ALOT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.77 million shares or 0.63% less from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 577,752 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Eam Ltd reported 30,510 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 61,939 are held by Quantum Cap Management. Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ma reported 1.32% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 34,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 254,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 565 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 6,518 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 17,349 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 3,234 shares. Boston Partners reported 45,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Com accumulated 47,541 shares.

More notable recent AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 11th – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Digirad Corporation Announces Appointment of Mitchell I. Quain to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 5, 2019 : CPB, AEO, GIII, VRA, ALOT, SCWX, BF.B – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOREX-Dollar holds at two-month high, Brexit kicks pound to 28-mth low – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pot stocks (mostly) in the green premarket after Aphria’s FQ4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares to 278,475 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc accumulated 18,536 shares. Patten Group stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hilltop Hldg has 1,512 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 6,630 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 116,549 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 133,770 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Citigroup accumulated 809,470 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 65 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,253 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,836 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 0.06% or 2,715 shares. Ent Service accumulated 451 shares.