Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Position By $2.67 Million; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 funds opened new or increased positions, while 10 decreased and sold their stakes in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) stake by 597.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 102,800 shares as Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC)’s stock declined 15.67%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 120,000 shares with $3.21M value, up from 17,200 last quarter. Northern Tech Intl Corp now has $102.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 2,225 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) stake by 7,001 shares to 202,752 valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) stake by 48,064 shares and now owns 152,653 shares. Etsy Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 17,304 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $300.00 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 37.06 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.